AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Are you the parent of a high school junior or senior? If so you might want to take your son or daughter to the CSRA College night.

It is hosted by SRNS Education Outreach Programs.

Cindy Hewitt with Savannah River Site Nuclear Solutions sat down with WJBF’s Mary Morrison Tuesday on NewsChannel 6 at Noon.

The event takes place Thursday, September 14 at the James Brown Arena in Augusta.

More than 100 colleges will be represented.

More than a dozen one thousand dollar scholarships will be given out during a drawing.