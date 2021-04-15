COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County School District is preparing for graduation ceremonies, which are a little more than a month away. Last year, graduates were only allowed four guests, but this year, they’ll be able to invite six.

Before Coronavirus, students could invite an unlimited number of guests when they walked the stage at the James Brown Arena, but like last year, the 2021 Columbia County high school graduations will be held at Evans Towne Center Park with limited attendance.

“We took a poll and our community wanted that venue, so we were able to provide that,” associate superintendent, Penny Jackson said. “The heat last year was a little bit of a factor because it was in early June. This year with May we’re hoping the temperatures will be delightful and we can have another great celebration.”

Each guest must have a ticket to attend, and social distancing between groups will be enforced. Face masks are encouraged.

After each ceremony, students will pick up their diplomas at their respective high schools.

“One last drive through of their schools, so that gives it the personal touch as well,” Jackson said. “They graduate at Lady A and then go back to their home school to receive their diploma.”

Because graduates are only given six tickets, the ceremonies will be live streamed.

“For families and friends that want to participate, but can’t actually be at the venue, they’ll have an opportunity to watch not only their graduate, but as many people as they want to watch,” Jackson said.

Jackson says it was important to keep the ceremonies in Columbia County.

“They made it as close as possible, almost as if you were graduating from your high school itself. Each find a different flare to it in the colors and the robes. It had a good feeling to it. We’re hoping to match that,” Jackson said.

Below are the 2021 dates and times of Columbia County high school graduation ceremonies: