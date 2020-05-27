Columbia County Graduations to begin Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) --- Richmond County High School Seniors who registered to take the firefighter written entrance exam, will finally have the chance to do so. The test was pushed back because of restrictions from the virus.

Before the pandemic, The Augusta Fire Department and The Richmond County School System reached an agreement to allow high school seniors to take a written exam to jumpstart the process of becoming a firefighter. The pandemic has caused some challenges for those eager students wanting to start a career in emergency services.