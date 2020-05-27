Columbia County Graduations to begin Friday

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Graduations begin Friday night.
The ceremonies kick off with Greenbrier at 7:30pm at Evans Towne Center Park.
Here are the guidelines for guests:
- Regardless of age, all guests must have a school-issued ticket to enter the park.
- Law enforcement officers will be directing traffic and parking. Please be conscious of stated “No Parking” zones as towing is strictly enforced.
- Guests are required to wear masks when entering and exiting the park.
- Guests will enter the park using one of the four gates marked on the map.
- Gates will open one hour prior to each graduation.
- Two programs per family will be provided upon entering.
- Please maintain social distancing throughout the day.
- Families should bring their own chairs and sit together around one of the many designated areas to help maintain social distancing by family units.
- Once seated, guests will be properly distanced, so masks are optional during the ceremony.
- Concessions will not be available, and guests are encouraged to bring water.
- Trash receptacles will be available for use as guests exit the venue.
- Tents will not be permitted in the park to avoid obstructing the view of the ceremony by other guests.
- Handheld umbrellas are allowed. Once the event begins, umbrellas should be taken down.
- Only service animals are permitted in the park during graduation.
- Graduation ceremonies will be live-streamed and recorded using the following link: http://bit.ly/ccsdlive
- After the program has concluded, please exit the venue as soon as possible to limit social interactions and in consideration of the next ceremony’s guests.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
