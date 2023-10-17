COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The public is invited to attend a series of public presentations by the Columbia County Board of Education to propose student relocation plans for the next two school years.

The presentations will include information on the planned decommissioning of South Columbia Elementary at the end of 2023-2024 school year, to prepare for the opening of the new state-of-the-art facility at Westmont Elementary for the 2024-2025 school year.

Additionally, information will be provided regarding the opening of the new North Columbia Elementary for the 2025-2026 school year.

Public presentations will take place on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Columbia County Board of Education, located at 4781 Hereford Farm Rd., Evans, GA. 30809, during the regularly scheduled Work Session of the Board of Education

Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. Martinez Elementary, located at 213 Flowing Wells Rd., Martinez, GA. 30907

Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. North Columbia Elementary, located at 2784 Ray Owens Rd., Appling, GA 30802

Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Columbia County Board of Education, located at 4781 Hereford Farm Rd., Evans, GA. 30809, during the Regular Session meeting of the Board of Education.



Presentations will be made available online following each meeting. Public comments may be submitted to contactus@ccboe.net.