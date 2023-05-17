COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District’s annual Rookie of the Year event celebrating first-year educators took place Wednesday at Savannah Rapids Pavilion.

This year’s Rookie of the Year winner is Luke Yelton, a math teacher at Columbia Middle School.

Yelton wrote, “My goal each day is to teach my students to be problem solvers. Problem solvers can face any challenge – not just in my subject area – and develop a plan to overcome it.”

In addition to teaching for Columbia County School District, he is a product of the school district, having graduated from Harlem High School. He also is a trumpet performer at First Baptist Church of North Augusta.

During the event, all first-year educators, alongside their mentors, celebrated a successful first year of teaching, reflect on accomplishments, and received recognition for their dedication to education.

Additionally, students graduating from the Teaching as a Profession Pathway will participate in the Georgia Future Educators Signing Day by signing letters of intent to pursue careers in education.