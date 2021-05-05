Clemson will freeze undergraduate tuition next school year

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s Clemson University has announced it is freezing tuition rates and fees for the upcoming school year.

School officials announced Tuesday that the freeze would apply for all in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Clemson’s board of trustees cited the financial and emotional stress of the coronavirus pandemic on many students and their families as reason for the freeze.

It’s the second year in a row that the school hasn’t raised tuition costs on undergraduates.

In-state students currently pay $15,120 a year in undergraduate academic fees and out-of-state students pay $38,112 a year. Graduate students will see a tuition increase of 3%