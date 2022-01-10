Chamber foundation will host 3rd annual career and college expo

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – On Tuesday, March 8th the Columbia County Chamber Foundation in collaboration with the Columbia County Board of Education will host their Third Annual College and Career Expo.

The event will begin at 4:00 p.m. and take place at the Columbia County Exhibition Center in Grovetown.

There will be breakout sessions held throughout the evening in fields including manufacturing, healthcare, nuclear/energy, cyber and financial aid.

To register a student or to register a booth for your business, click here or contact Ashley Rice at ashley@columbiacountychamber.com or 706-651-0018