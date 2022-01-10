Chamber foundation will host 3rd annual career and college expo

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – On Tuesday, March 8th the Columbia County Chamber Foundation in collaboration with the Columbia County Board of Education will host their Third Annual College and Career Expo.
The event will begin at 4:00 p.m. and take place at the Columbia County Exhibition Center in Grovetown.
There will be breakout sessions held throughout the evening in fields including manufacturing, healthcare, nuclear/energy, cyber and financial aid.
To register a student or to register a booth for your business, click here or contact Ashley Rice at ashley@columbiacountychamber.com or 706-651-0018
The goal of the expo is to identify clear pathways from high school to a future career, whether that
includes a four-year university, a two-year degree at a technical school or trade school, or going directly
into the workforce. Designed to educate both middle and high students and parents on the vast career
opportunities available, this initiative aligns the educational, technical and trade sectors with businesses.-COLMBIA COUNTY CHAMBER