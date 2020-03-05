“Cat in the Hat” helps Sue Reynolds Elementary celebrate Read Across America Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sue Reynolds Elementary took part in Read Across America week.

The “Cat in the Hat” also stopped by to read and lead the children in a sing-a-long.

We spoke with the school’s principal, Donna Culbreath, about why event is so important.

“We are so excited about them coming in and getting the boys and girls real excited about whats happening here at Sue Reynolds, because we are passionate, we are purposeful, we are prideful, and we are in pursuit of learning — and a part of that is what we’re doing today…reminding our students that reading and learning are so very important,” said Culbreath.

Reading to the students today was C & C photographer Chris Carswell, who told us why he participates in the event.

“Well, the thing was to impact the kids as far as learning and their ability to learn and have fun with that. A lot of times kids feel as though learning is not as fun, but we at C & C photography — we like to put a twist on learning and do it in a fun aspect,” said Carswell.

Read Across America week mainly focuses on motivating children to read so they can improve their performance in school.

