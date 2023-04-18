RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – C.T. Walker Magnet School has been named a 2023 National Magnet School of Distinction by Magnet Schools of America for its commitment to academic standards, curriculum innovation, diversity efforts, specialized teaching staff, and parent and community involvement.

Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, superintendent of Richmond County Schools, says “The students and staff of C.T. Walker Magnet Elementary are to be commended for their pursuit of excellence to promote a learning environment where students can grow into confident, lifelong learners and leaders. It is a privilege to work with an extraordinary staff who focus on student achievement and success.”

“I am so proud and excited to receive this award on behalf of our amazing students, staff, and parents,” says Emile Sharif, Principal of C.T. Walker Magnet Elementary. “We strive for excellence in every way here at C.T. Walker Magnet Elementary, so to be recognized by the prestigious institution of Magnet Schools of America for being the only Georgia school to receive the 2023 Magnet School of Distinction Award, reaffirms the hard work and dedication our faculty and staff display daily for the success of all of our students.”

To receive a national merit award, Magnet Schools of America members submit a detailed application scored by a panel of educators. Applicants are judged and scored on their demonstrated ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curricula and instruction, and create strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme. C.T. Walker has received the distinction in 2018, 2020, and 2022 in addition to their recent award

Nakita Johnson, Assistant Principal of C.T. Walker Magnet Elementary School, will receive the award at the Magnet Schools of America’s 40th National Conference.