Burke County Public Schools select Superintendent

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Board of Education has announced their selection for the new Superintendent of Schools.

Dr. Angela Williams has been selected to succeed Rudy Falana in the position.

The press release states that Dr. Williams is a 29-year-veteran of the school system, having served at the elementary, middle, high school and central office levels including as a teacher, instructional coordinator, assistant principal, principal, curriculum director and assistant superintendent.

She has worked with 6 different principals and 3 different superintendents.

Dr. Williams holds advanced degrees in educational leadership and a Ed.D. in Educational Innovation from Augusta University. She is a lifelong resident of Burke County and a graduate of Waynesboro High School.

The selection will become official at June 30th’s called board meeting, after a waiting period of 14 days.

