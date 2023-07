RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – The Richmond County Health Department is offering screenings for students as they prepare to head back to school.

The health department wants to also remind parents/guardians of rising 7th and 11th graders that vaccines are required this year.

Both screens and vaccines are available at both Richmond County Health Departments locations:

950 Laney Walker Boulevard 2420 Windsor Spring Road

Click here to make an appointment.