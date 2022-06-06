AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Kendrick Lamar has been deemed one of the best lyricists and one of the biggest hip hop artists of this current musical generation.

Augusta University professor Adam Diehl, Department of English and World Languages

With the recent release of his anticipated album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar’s influence can be seen almost anywhere, including the classroom.

Adam Diehl, an Augusta University professor, is using hip-hop culture, lyrical analysis and rap as a form of literature including the works of Kendrick Lamar.

“The [Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers] tracks cover a vast array of topics — from vaccinations to transgenderism to cancel culture — but the unifying theme is therapy,” Diehl says. “As much emphasis as physical health got over the past two years, the pandemic was arguably just as bad if not worse for people’s mental health. Accordingly, this album goes into dark valleys in Kendrick’s and his family’s trials and traumas: child abuse, sex addiction, separation/divorce, deaths, etc. In the two years that society has been persevering through the pandemic, countless marriages and millions of lives have been shaken to their cores.”

Diehl states that he believes the Super Bowl had a hand in making the hip-hop genre and hip-hop artists what some may call “household friendly” as rock, country, and pop.

Diehl also teaches that the hip-hop music scene has changed faster than any other genre in the last five years, and he also believes that Kendrick Lamar is a big part of that acceleration stating that “in 100 years, people won’t remember some big acts because popularity wears off, but they will still celebrate Kendrick [Lamar] because his work is excellent.”