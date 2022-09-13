AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta University will once again waive the testing requirement for qualified first-year students for the 2023-2024 academic year.

In absence of test scores, Augusta University will require a 3.4 GPA on required high school curriculum to meet admissions eligibility and provide all other requested documentation.

Students with the minimum high school GPA who have SAT and ACT scores are encouraged but not required to submit them.

For students not meeting the minimum high school GPA, SAT or ACT test scores are required for admission.

The test optional path applies only to first year students.

Other students such as graduate, transfer and dual enrolled students, should refer to Augusta.edu/admissions for existing admissions requirements.