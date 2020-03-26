Augusta University details Student Refund Plan for Spring 2020

Refunds will be processed April 13 – April 17, 2020. The time it will take for you to receive your refund depends on the refund method you choose in POUNCE (direct deposit or check).



The refund calculation date will be March 16. Because there are multiple academic calendars at Augusta University, the refund percentage is different depending upon the calendar that you were enrolled in this spring semester.



For most students, you have been enrolled in the standard spring semester calendar and can expect a 38% refund—because at the date of March 16, your semester was 62% complete.



Students enrolled in the Medical College of Georgia can expect a 57% refund for M1 & M2 and a 49% refund for M3 & M4. Students enrolled in the Dental College of Georgia can expect a 55% refund for D1 & D2 and a 34% refund for D3 & D4.



Fees that cover primarily face-to-face services will be refunded on a pro-rated basis. These fees include:



– Student Activity Fee

– Campus Recreation (Wellness Center) Fee

– Transportation Fee

– Parking Fee (This will not be refunded for those remaining in on-campus housing.)



Additionally, students who have moved out of on-campus housing (or are scheduled to move out) will receive a housing refund and housing program fee refund, as well as a meal plan refund if applicable. However, note that students who have been approved to remain in on-campus housing will not receive a housing refund.



Students with funds remaining on their Meal Declining Balance Plans will receive a full refund of the remaining balance.



All other fees have been carefully studied and vetted with the University System of Georgia and deemed to be essential to the continuity of instruction and business operations.



We understand you may have questions about this process: so please reply to this email with any inquiries. However, please understand we will not be able to provide your specific refund amount until refunds are processed.



If you have not updated your student account refund preference in POUNCE, please do so by March 30.