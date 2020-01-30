Augusta University Cinema series to host free screening of 2020 Oscar-Nominated short films

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Cinema Series at Augusta University is offering free screenings of all of this year’s Oscar-nominated short films.

The short films will be screened in the Maxwell Performing Arts Theater over the course of two days.

You can catch the Documentary Short Films Friday, January 31 at 7 p.m., Animated Short Films Saturday, February 1 at 7 p.m., and Live Action Short Films later that night at 8:30 p.m.

The Cinema Series gives students, faculty, staff, and members of the Augusta community the chance to experience films not found in local movie theaters.

“Well this is the sixth year that we’ve been able to offer this program to not just students, faculty and staff, but to the community. We fostered a nice relationship with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Magnolia Films and so we saw an opportunity to screen these films six years ago and here we are still screening them every year and it’s one of our most popular annual offerings,” said Associate Professor of Film Matthew Buzzell.



The Cinema Series is also featuring “Beanpole,” Russia’s submission to this year’s Academy Awards. Though it, ultimately, was not nominated this year, it is still very much worth coming out to see.

“Beanpole” will be screened Wednesday, February 19 at 7 p.m.

