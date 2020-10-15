Augusta University announces in-person commencement in December

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University has announced plans to host in-person commencement ceremonies in December.

They will take place on Friday, December 11, recognizing graduates from Spring, Summer and Fall semesters.

The ceremonies will be done in several sessions at the James Brown Arena to accommodate social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 precautions.

“Commencement is one of the most rewarding events I have the privilege to attend as a university president,” said Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD. “It gives me great pleasure to share this announcement with our students, faculty and staff today, and with the local community that is always so supportive of Augusta University. The year 2020 has been unpredictable and challenging, and we are glad to celebrate the accomplishments of our students with their families.

Each student must RSVP to participate. They will each be allowed four tickets for guests.

Students will receive individual e-mails regarding RSVPs and information about ordering regalia.

You can find more information on AU’s website by clicking HERE.

