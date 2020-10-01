Augusta Technical College names new President

(WJBF) – The Technical College System of Georgia has appointed a new President of Augusta Technical College.

Dr. Jermaine Whirl, Vice President of Greenville Technical College, has been appointed to the position.

“Dr. Whirl’s leadership experience in technical education and vision for the college make him the right person to lead Augusta Technical College,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “I am confident that Dr. Whirl will continue moving Augusta Tech forward and building on its legacy of developing a skilled workforce in the region. I also want to thank Sheila Hill for serving as interim president of Augusta Technical College over the past year. She did a tremendous job.”

The State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia approved Commissioner Dozier’s appointment of Dr. Jermaine Whirl on Thursday, October 1st in Atlanta.

Dr. Whirl begins as Augusta Technical College president on November 3rd.

Dr. Whirl served as Vice President for Learning and Workforce Development and Vice President for Economic Development and Corporate Training at Greenville Technical College in Greenville, South Carolina. In this role, he served as the Chief Academic, Continuing Education, and Economic Development Officer of the college and was responsible for all credit and non-credit instruction, policymaking, compliance, and development activities.

Prior to Greenville Technical College, Dr. Whirl served as Dean of the School of Business and School of Art & Design at Gwinnett Technical College and Executive Director/Dean of Adult Education at Savannah Technical College. He also served as full-time faculty member at Georgia Southern University’s Parker College of Business Administration and East Georgia State College. His career in higher education began at Winthrop University where he worked in the office of institutional advancement and alumni relations.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as the next president of Augusta Technical College,” said Dr. Whirl. “Under Terry Elam’s leadership, Augusta Tech developed a long-standing history of making a difference in the lives of students and providing business and industry with a skilled workforce. I am excited to follow in his footsteps and lead an institution that makes such an impact in the community.”

MORE TOP STORIES: