AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Behind this welding mask is Augusta prep senior Kathryn Geoffrey. She’s a member of the school’s motor sports team.

“We build electric cars from scratch out of pieces of metal,” said Georffrey

Teacher Eric Miller is the club sponsor.

“Kathryn is going to do ok in everything she does in life. She’s special,” said Miller. “She’s one of the smartest people I’ve every known.”

So smart and talented that she recently was named a Jefferson Scholar and will attend the University of Virginia on a $300-thousand dollar scholarship.

“I plan on three majors and one minor,” said Geoffrey. “Aerospace engineering, astrophysics and Russian and Russian studies in order to have better communication in space exploration.”

Yes, Kathryn hopes to go where only a select few have gone before. Her goal is to work on the international space station.

“Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos reaching for the stars and the humanity that lies within it so I just want to aid a little bit,” said Geoffrey.

Kathryn will graduate from Augusta prep May 21.

Until then, she can ride around campus in a car she help to build, while dreaming of even bigger challenges and opportunities that lay ahead. In Martinez, Mary Morrison WJBF NewsChannel 6.

