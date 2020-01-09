All girl coding team from Hephzibah Middle gets ready for CERTS Cyber Competition

Hephzibah, GA (WJBF) The “Girls Who Code” at Hephzibah Middle School got a little support from Fort Gordon.
Sgt. Abraham Spalding went to the school to help the girls prepare for the upcoming 2020 CERTS Cyber Competition at the Georgia Cyber Center. He went over different operating systems and coding languages.
The girls competing were chosen based off of their grades, leadership ability, and interest in cyber.
“It’s important to engage our youth, in the future, we’re expecting over 300,000 new jobs in cyber security, never mind the rest of the IT field, such as administration. And getting children excited about this now helps guide them into it as they get older and get into high-school and prepares them with the skills they’ll need to succeed if they choose this path for their career,” said Spalding
The girls will compete against other secondary schools next Wednesday.
The training session was part of a collaborative effort by Augusta University, Fort Gordon, and the Georgia Cyber Center.