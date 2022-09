AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Money from the recent MOX settlement is going to help build a new campus at Aiken Technical College.

The announcement came Tuesday night during the Aiken County school board meeting.

The State Legislature has granted the district $30-million dollars to help build a new Career and Technology Education campus. T

he district already had 20-million, meaning a total of 50-million dollars.

Design plans can now begin.

It’s expected to take about two years to complete.