GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Technical College, in collaboration with its bookstore operations partner, Textbook Brokers, is launching a new program to help students save money on textbooks.

The Ready for Success program will begin with the Fall 2023 semester, which starts August 21. Under the program, enrolled students will pay a flat fee of $24 per credit hour to cover the cost of course materials. For instance, a student enrolled in a three-credit hour course would have just a $72 fee to cover course materials for the class.

Currently, textbooks can range in price from about $75 to more than $300, according to Aiken Tech Controller Betsy Cline.

Cline says, “Ready for Success ensures the affordability, availability, and accessibility of course materials for all students. Students will receive all required course materials, whether in digital or physical format, and be ready for success from day one of class, and we want our students to have every opportunity to succeed and meet their academic goals.

Students who choose not to participate in the program can opt out through the end of the add-drop period for their enrolled term.

The Ready for Success program is the latest in the College’s efforts to minimize financial barriers while ensuring students have the resources they need to succeed in their courses.

In recent years, the College’s Library Director, Katie Miller, has worked closely with faculty to identify opportunities to include open educational resources in their courses.

According to Miller, open education resources are textbooks and other resources intentionally created and licensed to be free for students to use.

As of the upcoming fall semester, Aiken Tech will have 20 courses that have implemented open educational resources.