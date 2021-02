AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Some Aiken County teachers will soon get more money in their wallets.

Last night school board members approved a pay raise for summer school teachers.

They’ll go from making $30-dollars an hour to $37 an hour.

Site leads will make $40-dollars an hour.

Superintendent King Laurence says the primary reason for the increase is because they’re having a harder time recruiting teachers.