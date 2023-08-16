AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County School leaders will soon be on the search for a new superintendent. This after King Laurence announced his resignation.

“I share with you a decision that I’ve made alongside my family to retire as superintendent of Aiken County public schools at the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year,” Superintendent King Laurence said.

He made that announcement during a special board meeting Tuesday.

“I’m making this announcement now to ensure there’s ample time to select the next superintendent and that a smooth transition plan can be put into place,” he added.

The superintendent expressed his commitment to continue his work until the end of his tenure.

“Moving forward, we will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to secure school resource officers for all of our schools, upgrade facilities to maximize security, and practice our emergency response procedures,” he shared.

School leaders acknowledged his contribution to the district’s success during his time there.

“Superintendent Lawrence has played a pivotal instrumental role in the success of this school district, um, during a very challenging time that he’s been superintendent the last four years,”

School Board Chairman Cameron Nuessle added.

Laurence has been the superintendent of the Aiken County Public School District since 2020 after serving as interim superintendent for five months prior. He is a graduate of Strom Thurmond High School and USC Aiken.

“I’ll miss being part of this school district, but I have great confidence in our school board, in our staff, in our communities to continue the positive work we are doing with great joy,” Laurence shared.

Search details aren’t out yet. Laurence’s retirement will be discussed at a future meeting.