Aiken County schools, others to discuss Wagener-Salley High School

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County school leaders are trying to figure out whether or not to renovate or replace Wagener-Salley High School and they need your help.

“Wagener-Salley is one of the areas where we need to focus based on the age of that building,” Aiken County School’s Mike Rosier told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the school.

It’s a campus that has stood the test of time. “It was constructed in 1939 and so that was a much different era than it is today,” he said. But age is slowly catching up with it. “We’re going to take a look at, um, you know, renovation versus new construction,” he added.

There are many challenges to some of the old buildings that make up the high school’s campus including a basement that floods, wooden lockers, and more. “No airflow in the hallways and there are not enough electrical outlets throughout the school,” Rosier shared.

The school board taking input from parents and others about what should be done. Options include: Using the current location, adding an addition to the middle school, or possible construction of a new campus. The money for the project will come from the federal government that’s moving the timetable up by three to four years without needing another source to fund it but, time is of the essence.

“The meeting is to try to establish, do we go now, or do we wait two of the three, two of the three options building on the current site or on a brand new site would create delay,” school board chairman Dr. John Bradley said. “We could not use the federal funds available cause their availability would expire. We’d have to use ’em for something else,” he added.

Right now it’s unclear which option will be chosen. Depending on which one is in place, the community could see changes almost immediately.

The community-wide meeting will take place tonight at the high school at 6:30 p.m.