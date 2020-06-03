Aiken County Public School graduation dates, times, livestream links

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Public Schools have announced their graduation dates for this school year.

On Thursday, June 4th, the following high schools will graduate at 10:00 a.m. in their own football stadiums:

Silver Bluff High School

North Augusta High School

Midland Valley High School

On Friday, June 5th, the remaining four high schools will graduate in their stadiums at 10:00 a.m.

South Aiken High School

Aiken High School

Wagener-Salley High School

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School

All graduating seniors will be practicing safe social distancing during the ceremonies, with a number of precautions in place to ensure the safety of those involved and their families.

Seating and tickets have been reduced and tickets will be REQUIRED to enter the stadiums.

But for those that cannot watch or attend in person, all ceremonies will be streamed LIVE online.

All ceremonies will be live-streamed to a Cloud Screen page that is linked in several places on each of our high school’s websites.

MORE TOP STORIES: