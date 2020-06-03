Aiken County Public School graduation dates, times, livestream links

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Public Schools have announced their graduation dates for this school year.
On Thursday, June 4th, the following high schools will graduate at 10:00 a.m. in their own football stadiums:
- Silver Bluff High School
- North Augusta High School
- Midland Valley High School
On Friday, June 5th, the remaining four high schools will graduate in their stadiums at 10:00 a.m.
- South Aiken High School
- Aiken High School
- Wagener-Salley High School
- Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
All graduating seniors will be practicing safe social distancing during the ceremonies, with a number of precautions in place to ensure the safety of those involved and their families.
Seating and tickets have been reduced and tickets will be REQUIRED to enter the stadiums.
But for those that cannot watch or attend in person, all ceremonies will be streamed LIVE online.
All ceremonies will be live-streamed to a Cloud Screen page that is linked in several places on each of our high school’s websites.
- Aiken High School
- Midland Valley High School
- North Augusta High School
- South Aiken High School
- Silver Bluff High School
- Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
- Wagener-Salley High School
