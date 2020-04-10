75-year-old student not letting pandemic stop her from graduating

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One student at Augusta University isn’t letting anything stand in the way of her education.

Barb Card, a published writer, started taking classes in August of 2016 after an accident negatively impacted her ability to write.

Eventually, the now 75-year-old started working at the school’s writing center and tutoring students.

She then began taking a class each semester for credit, which led her to seek a degree.

Card, who is only a few credits shy from graduating was, like all students, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well, I didn’t have internet at my house because they were charging me an arm and a leg to have it and I’m on a fixed income. So, I said, ‘okay.’ Then my grandson told me about a program that Comcast is having for people who are limited in income. I called them and they said, ‘yes’ I would qualify and I got that for free…internet for two months so I could finish up the semester,” said Card.

When Card’s computer stopped working she was able to get one to borrow for free through the school.

The laptop was delivered to her by Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students, Dr. Scott Wallace, while observing social distancing guidelines.

“It made me feel like they cared. It made me feel like Augusta University actually cares about their students,” said Card.

Card said she’s hoping to graduate in May or this Summer and wanted to thank those that helped her on along the way.

“To Dr. Wallace, to all of the teachers I’ve had at school, my advisor Dr. Hayward, and all the students…everyone has just been so fabulous and I just want to say a big shout out…a big ‘thank you’. On a scale of one to ten, you guys are a twelve,” said Card.