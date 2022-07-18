(WJBF) – It’s almost that time of year for students to head back to school.

Anytime before the start of a new school year “Back to School” events can found, and are a way for parents to get some relief before the start of the new school year.

Here’s a list of some of the “Back to School” events that have been announced so far.

Our Generation Management has partnered with Amerigroup in Augusta, Georgia to host a back to school event on July 23rd, from 12-2 P.M., at Dyess Park. That day, 300 students, from elementary school to high school, will receive a fully loaded backpack with school supplies, gift cards, and more. There will also be plenty of fun for families as well.

2. Augusta CAREs Back to School Giveaway

The 2nd annual Augusta CAREs Back to School Giveaway event is happening on Friday, July 29th, from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M., at the May Park Community Center.

3. Edgefield County School District

Edgefield County School District is hosting a back to school festival on Saturday, July 30th 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at the Strom Thurmond High School football field. The free event is said to have everything families will need for the upcoming school year, as well as fun and entertainment for the whole family.

4. Backpack Giveaway

An event at the Augusta Dream Center will see backpacks filled with school supplies given away to students. There will also be free haircuts given away at the event. The whole thing is happening on Saturday, August 6th from 10 A.M. – 12 P.M.

5. 7th Annual Successteam Back to School Bookbag Drive

The 7th Annual Successteam Back to School Drive is happening at Aiken Technical College from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M., on Saturday, August 6th. The event is open to the public for grades K-12, and it’s recommended that you pre-register to guarantee supplies.

6. Fatty Masha’ Kids Back To School Drive

This event is happening at Pendleton King on Sunday, August 7th, from 12:30 P.M. to 4 P.M. The event will feature school supplies, hair accessories, books, food and more while supplies lasts.

These are just some of the Back to School events that have currently been announced. We’ll be sure to try and update the list as more are announced.