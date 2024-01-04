AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The new forms are out for federal financial aid. And there are changes to the application process.

With the new release of the updated financial aid application, more students will be eligible for benefits. But some have found the application process a bit stressful due to FSA site pauses.

“The FAFSA application, it will not do anything to hinder the student actually being awarded in the same timeframe that they’ve always been able to be awarded,” Director of Financial Aid and Veteran Affairs at Augusta University Vanessa Childs said.

While students, including those at AU, will still get their benefits, the FSA warns about the site pauses they will encounter. They say it’s because of maintenance, site monitoring and more updates.

“We went ahead and kinda got ahead of the curve and started taking a look at different NASFA webinars and things like that, that would come out. We’ve done everything we could to stay abreast of all the changes that they have been sending down,” Childs said.

Vanessa Childs is the Director of financial aid and veteran affairs at AU. She tells me what they do look forward to with the updated application.

“The department of ed expects that more students, nationally, will be eligible for pell grant.”

That’s just one of the recent perks added to the updated application. But the FSA and Childs say, “there’s more.”

“For those students that were having insurmountable– insurmountable problems with them getting things like that done, considering the fact that they didn’t have the social. So, the expectation is that, that site is going to be one that will help them out tremendously.”

While there might be some challenges with the new release, for the most part, those involved are looking forward to a successful school year.

“So, I don’t expect there to be anything but good things to come out of that part of it. But again, as with everything, we’re keeping our eye on that to make sure, we at Augusta University, are prepared for when our students come in, we’ve got everything in place for them to make sure that they will be awarded and have all the funds that we can make sure that they are eligible for on their accounts,” Childs said.

The FSA does assure there is no rush to fill out the application during the soft launch. To learn more about recent updates and to stay aware of any further, visit this page.