AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some freshman students at Augusta University are moving into their new homes.
The move in started at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at Elm and Oak Hall. They’ll take a quick break then move in continues from 1 to 5 p.m.
In the last three years:
- In 2019, AU had 1,024 incoming freshmen
- In 2020, there were 1,009 freshmen
- In 2021, AU had 987 freshmen
While this year’s numbers are still being counted, a spokesperson for AU said that the freshman enrollment number for 2022 could be around 1,000 again.
Augusta University waived the testing requirement for qualified first-year students during the application process for the Fall 2022 semester. In the absence of test scores, AU employed a GPA threshold (a minimum high school GPA of 3.4 as calculated by the Office of Academic Admissions based on the Required High School Curriculum) to make admissions eligibility decisions. Incoming Freshman still had to meet all other admissions requirements, which included completing the Required High School Curriculum and providing all other requested documentation. Students below a 3.4 GPA needed to submit SAT or ACT scores meeting the university’s minimum requirement for admission.