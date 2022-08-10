AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some freshman students at Augusta University are moving into their new homes.

The move in started at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at Elm and Oak Hall. They’ll take a quick break then move in continues from 1 to 5 p.m.

In the last three years:

In 2019, AU had 1,024 incoming freshmen

In 2020, there were 1,009 freshmen

In 2021, AU had 987 freshmen

While this year’s numbers are still being counted, a spokesperson for AU said that the freshman enrollment number for 2022 could be around 1,000 again.