Edgefield crash leaves one person dead

EDGEFIELD, Sc (WJBF) – Overnight in Edgefield County, just a few miles from North Augusta, a single-car accident resulted in the driver’s death.
The coroner has confirmed that driver as 24-year old Matthew Blaine Harley of North Augusta.
Around 12:30 a.m., South Carolina State Troopers responded to Murrah Road where a 2018 Toyota SUV had driven off the road.
After striking several mailboxes and a utility pole, the SUV rolled down an embankment and came to rest in an overturned position, trapping Harley, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
