Edgefield County’s Dixie Youth Baseball All-Stars finish runner up in the Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone World Series

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJFB) — A round of applause goes out to Edgefield County’s Dixie Youth Baseball All-Stars.

The team outscored its opponents 53 to 0 in the district 3 tournament before advancing to the state championship. That’s where they defeated their opponents in six straight games without any losses. The team set records at state for the most strikeouts in a single game and the longest game innings.

“Our dixie youth franchise been here since the 60s and we never won a state championship,” Manager of Edgefield County Dixie Youth Baseball John Brown, Jr. said. In fact, the best we ever done at the state tournament was won two games. To finally win one after all the work that gone into it is extremely rewarding for all the boys, coaching staff and obviously for the community as well,” he added.

The team finished runner up in the Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone World Series.