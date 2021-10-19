Three arrested in Edgefield County drug bust, 48 lbs of marijuana seized

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - Law Enforcement and animal control officers from across the state of South Carolina gathered at Aiken Equine Rescue for a training session on equine abuse. The event was organized by the Humane Society.

"We do this to educate law enforcement and animal control so that when they respond to a call or come to a scene they can recognize horse abuse. A lot of law enforcement officers have not had experience with horses and, therefore, may not understand a body score of a horse or understand when abuse is occurring. So, this gives them hands on experience so that they can readily identify abuse in their jobs," said Janell Gregory, the state director for the Humane Society of the United States for South Carolina.