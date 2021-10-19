Three arrested in Edgefield County drug bust, 48 lbs of marijuana seized

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – Three people are in custody following a drug bust in Edgefield County.
During a traffic stop in Edgefield County, deputies arrested Timothy Davis, Michael Lautner and John Morgan Monday night after seizing a large quantity of drugs including:
- 48 pounds of marijuana
- illegal steroids
- needles
- a handgun
- over $20,000 in cash.
Officers say other unidentified narcotics were located as well.
The three men were taken to the Edgefield County Detention Center. Further criminal charges are expected.