Three arrested in Edgefield County drug bust, 48 lbs of marijuana seized

Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – Three people are in custody following a drug bust in Edgefield County.

During a traffic stop in Edgefield County, deputies arrested Timothy Davis, Michael Lautner and John Morgan Monday night after seizing a large quantity of drugs including:

  • 48 pounds of marijuana
  • illegal steroids
  • needles
  • a handgun
  • over $20,000 in cash.

Officers say other unidentified narcotics were located as well.

The three men were taken to the Edgefield County Detention Center. Further criminal charges are expected.

