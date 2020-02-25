Suspect under arrest in last week’s deadly hit-and-run along Sweetwater Road in Edgefield County

UPDATE (4:28 P.M., 2/25/2020) – North Augusta resident Richard Joyner, 64, is currently being charged with hit-and-run and failure to report a death in the criminal investigation surrounding the death of an Edgefield man last week.

The body of 59-year-old Stanley Arthur Quimby was found by an Edgefield County roadside Wednesday, Feb. 25, early that morning.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety quickly put out an alert for a gray or silver Dodge Ram pickup truck missing a chrome side mirror. In addition to Joyner’s arrest in connection to Quimby’s death, a vehicle similar to the one previously described was also located and features into the investigation.

Edgefield County, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Department of Public Safety is announcing that an arrest has been made in a hit-and-run accident that took the life of 59-year-old Stanley Arthur Quimby, an Edgefield County resident, last week.

On the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20, shortly after the early morning discovery of Quimby’s body along the side of Sweetwater Road, near Moore Road, SCDPS officials released information linking a Dodge Ram pickup truck, gray or silver in color, to the accident.

At the time, the central individual descriptor released to the public was that the pickup would be missing a chrome side mirror.

The collision was believed to have occurred the night before, Wednesday, Feb. 19, around 7 P.M.

Later, the vehicle description was updated to indicate a 2500 or 3500 Dodge Ram with side tool beds.

Currently, law enforcement officials have yet to release the identity of the person arrested in connection with Quimby’s death.

This article will be updated when that suspect’s identity is made public.