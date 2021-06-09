Out There…Somewhere : Yard “salers” hit the road for miles of merchandise

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – Call it the longest yard…sale.

“You get to hit so many and get different types of stuff all in one straight drive,” said Pam Hall.

If you like stuff, this is the place to be. The Peachtree 23, a series of yard sales stretching along this South Carolina highway.

“44 miles, 44 miles,” said Gina Boyd.

44 miles of yard sales, that means a ton or merchandise available.

“The only thing is we only brought the pickup truck and not the 18-wheeler,” said Gina with a laugh.

Gina’s group came in matching shirts they had to suit up for this massive yard sale.

“You guys got your uniforms on.”

“Yes absolutely,” said Melissa Ryan.

To satisfy this many yard sale buyers, you got to have to have sellers and they were having fun seeing this bounty of bargain hunters.

“It’s amazing, good to see people coming out after the pandemic it’s just a blessing to see people coming out and enjoying themselves,” said Vernon Jamison, working a table in Edgefield.

“Taking it easy enjoying the people nice people come by meet a lot of people it’s a blessing what we’ve been through its a blessing,” said Lilly Hill.

“Is that the fun part?”

That’s the fun part I like to meet people,” she said.

With Covid cancelling last year’s event they were having a blast shopping. selling and socializing as long as the money holds out.

“I had hundred and fifty I don’t have that much now,” said Pam.

They’re going the whole nine yards and then some, certainly they’re not monkeying around.

Out there Somewhere on Highway 23, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.