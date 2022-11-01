EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – Deputies in Edgefield County will look a little different throughout the month of November.

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in “No Shave November,” and they’re doing it to support one of their own.

No-Shave November is a nonprofit organization spawned in 2009 by the Hill family, according to the group’s website. Matthew Hill died from colon cancer in 2007.

Each member of the sheriffs office participating is responsible for a $100 donation to benefit Cpl. Mikey Clark.

In August, Clark was tested for cancer and later diagnosed with a rare type of lymphatic cancer.

“Cpl. Clark has undergone successful surgery and his other treatment is ongoing. The money raised this month will go directly towards Cpl. Clark’s rising medical costs.”

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help.

They can do this by contacting the sheriffs office and sponsoring a member of the sheriffs office.