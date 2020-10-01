Boil water advisory for some parts of Martintown Rd. and surrounding area

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority has put in place a boil water advisory in effect for some areas along Martintown Rd. and the surrounding area.

The areas include: Martintown Rd. from Murrah Rd. to Briggs Rd., Briggs Rd., Woodlawn Rd., Currytown Rd. from Martintown to Plantation Pointe, Plantation Pointe, River Hill Subdivision, Cannon Mill Subdivision, Summerlake Subdivision, Cherry Tree Ln, Smokey Circle, Smoke Ridge Dr, Birch Point Subdivision, Sweetwater Creek Dr., Creek Stone Dr., Springhaven Dr. from Martintown Rd. to Hidden Circle, Delaughter Drive and Dock Dr.

Please boil your water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until notified otherwise.

A main break was caused by a cable instillation contractor for AT&T.

If you have any questions, please contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) – 637-3011.