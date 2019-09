EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Edgefield County student brought an airsoft gun to school this week.

The incident happened on September 11 at J-E-T Middle School.

“The administration removed the airsoft gun from a student and took the appropriate discipline action according to the district’s policy,” according to district officials.

“At no time during the incident were students, faculty or staff threatened or in danger,” officials added.