Edgefield County Schools to provide supplies to students for new school year

EDGEFIELD COUNTY (WJBF) — Parents, keep your money because the Edgefield County School District recently announced that the district is providing back-to-school supplies to all students and teachers for the upcoming academic year.

The recent expansion of 1-to-1 Chromebook instruction reduces the school supplies needed, school leaders said.

While families are asked to still provide bookbags and essential personal items for their children.

The supplies will be provided at school at no expense to parents.

“Some supplies have already arrived at schools, with some arriving in the coming weeks due to shipping restraints,” leaders said in a news release.

Each school determines the best method of distributing supplies to students and teachers.

“By combining 1-on-1 Chromebook instruction with this model of providing students with school supplies, students will have all of the technological and traditional tools they need to excel,” Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman said. “Furthermore, we know many of our families are stretching every dollar to meet the needs of their households. We hope that this approach will reduce the typical financial back-to-school burden that families and teachers often face, he added.

This will not affect general school fees which cover expenses unrelated to school supplies. As in previous years, families will be asked to pay a general school fee of $25, plus any additional fees that cover costs associated with lockers, parking, and other specific school-related needs.

Families who qualify for free or reduced lunch will receive the proportional reductions on the general school fee, after appropriate documentation has been completed and verified.

Every elementary school student will receive earbuds, composition notebooks, a pencil pouch, pencils, highlighters, folders, and notebook paper. 4K students will have mats to use for rest time. Each elementary school teacher will have scissors for all students, crayons, dry erase markers, erasers, index cards, and Post-it notes.

Each middle school student will have earbuds, a two-inch binder with dividers, a pencil pouch, pencils, and notebook paper. Each middle school teacher will have scissors, erasers for all students, manual pencil sharpeners, composition notebooks for students, rulers (according to subject), glue sticks, colored pencils, pens in three different colors for all students, highlighters, dry erase markers, index cards, Post-it notes, and graph paper.

Each high school student will receive a three-inch binder with dividers, pens in two colors, and pencils. Each high school teacher will have notebook paper, spiral notebooks, colored pencils, headphones for students, and graph paper (for math teachers). “It means a lot to teachers to know that we will have all the necessary supplies for our students to be successful.“ first-grade teacher at Johnston Elementary Erin Martinez said. ”It takes the burden off of families and certainly helps all of our students feel like they have what they need to start the year!”