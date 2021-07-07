Edgefield County passes third reading of Comprehensive Plan

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — County leaders in Edgefield are reverting back to an original comprehensive plan for the area essentially pumping the brakes on quick growth coming to the area

“We don’t want to be Columbia County. We don’t want to be North Augusta,” Edgefield County resident Linda Anderson said after the third reading of the County’s Comprehensive Plan.

For many years, residents were expressing their opinions when it comes to growth in the county.

“I do not object to growth. We object, I object to unrestrained growth where people are crammed into small lots, and then we cannot sustain that with water or sewer or traffic EMS, because the resources will be used,” Resident Desdemona Pazdalski told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Now a change back to the original plan that a majority of citizens of the area wanted.

“So it’s a good step,” Anderson added.

Tuesday, the County Council discussed the County’s Comprehensive Plan for the future of the area. It differs from the land management ordinance that was discussed recently. The LMO, we’re told, is simply one part of the comprehensive plan. It was passed in 2019 and deals with the future of zoning.

“We just, we had some revisions done at that time and we just changed it back. In short, the changes that we changed back were not very significant, but the constituents wanted it. we have not really done a lot in terms of zoning yet.” Edgefield County Council Chairman said.

“In and of itself, I thought we were making headway until Mr. ((Interim County Administrator Roger) Leduc at the end of the third reading stated that the lot size restrictions would be under a sunset clause, which means sunset means we can revisit this,” Pazdalski said.

“I’ve thought it was disingenuous because it was more along the lines of what would be considered a bait and switch. It makes it appear that they’re giving us what we want. Then all of a sudden putting it at the end of it, the clause for sunset saying that they can change it whenever they want,” her husband Louis added.

Meanwhile, now the planning commission will come together to figure out what’s best for zoning ordinances for the county. The council is still waiting to see what will be put together.

“Really the ball is in their court. When they bring us something to look at, that’s when we’ll comment on it,” Cooper added.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.