Edgefield County moves to modified school year for 2022-23

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, November 9th with a unanimous vote, the Edgefield County School District (ECSD) Board of Trustees approved a modified district calendar for the 2022-23 academic year.

The approved calendar features a first day for students of August 1, 2022, two weeks earlier than when students would begin with a traditional calendar.

Students will have break periods during the academic year in which students needing additional support can access help when challenges are beginning to develop instead of having to wait until the summer.

With a modified calendar, students and staff begin the school year earlier and have more breaks distributed throughout the academic year.

In both a traditional and a modified calendar, students go to school 180 days a year and teachers work 190 days a year.

Traditional and modified calendars differ in when breaks occur.

Read the entire release below: