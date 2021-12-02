Edgefield County manhunt suspect arrested in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Trevonta Langford is in custody after a five day manhunt.

Overnight, the Edgefeild County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Langford was tracked to an apartment complex in Augusta where he was arrested at noon, according to Sheriff Jody Rowland.

He has been charged with three felonies.

This is a developing story.

