Edgefield County man wants something done about storm water runoff in his backyard

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Edgefield County man says his property is a dumping ground for storm water.

“Thank you Edgefield County DOT for absolutely nothing,” Josh Scelsi said in a video he added on social media.

Scelsi is not mincing words when it comes his property on Sweetwater Creek Drive in North Augusta. After three years of problems, he’s saying enough is enough.

“Since we moved out here, we realized that there is a culvert running under Martintown Road that Edgefield County DOT is in charge of, and it collects all the storm water from the road and the properties across the street.”

He says that during rain events like Sally, water gets directly channeled to his property and runs directly toward his home and continues further downhill.

After dealing with the issue year after year, the Scelsi’s decided to take matters into their own hands to help alleviate the water flow.

“We decided to put in a 12-inch corrugated pipe that’s 480 feet long and run it from the culvert on Martintown Road, through our backyard and around the house. Then we put in a French drain system and tied in all the downspouts from all the gutters,” he recalled.

They spent about $15,000 thinking that it would solve most of the issues but he says it didn’t.

“With today’s rain, there’s not a chance you know, it just couldn’t even hold up to it,” he shared.

This is video taken on property at the height of the rain. You can see the flood waters moving around, flowing like a river.

“I bought this lot. I own this lot. As a property owner, I feel I have certain rights that are not being respected, especially from the County. I just don’t see how they have the right to continue channeling public water through private property and telling me to deal with it.”

Shawn has reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation to learn more information.

