Edgefield County driver dies after crash

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person died after a crash in Edgefield County Saturday afternoon. South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Joe Hovis reports the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Martintown Road, near North Augusta. The driver of a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling west on Martintown Road, ran off the right side of the roadway, hit an embankment, a tree and overturned. Cpl. Hovis reports this person was wearing a seatbelt, entrapped and had to be extracted from the vehicle. The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and died there.

