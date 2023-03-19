EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) —The Town of Edgefield is getting a new market. Edgefield Arts With a Heart Market will host six artisan markets in 2023 in the Edgefield Town Square.

The first market will be held on April 15 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Each of the six markets will support a different local nonprofit and will be run by volunteers.

All vendor fees will go directly to the nonprofit being showcased that month.

The first nonprofit will be Hope for Hooves Rescue. Hope for Hooves will be at the market with one of their therapy horses accepting donations.

Rhonda Nowicki and Jennifer Lewis joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about it.