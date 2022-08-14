AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — School is starting back, and parents may be looking for ways to prepare meals for their children. Sarah Crawford joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to about two meals you can create.

Sheet Pan Cheesy Meat Loaf Dinner

Ingredients

2 lb small red potatoes, quartered

3 Tbsp olive oil, divided

2 tsp kosher salt, divided

2 lb ground beef

¾ cup plus ⅓ cup ketchup, divided

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 Tbsp milk

1 large egg

1½ tsp Italian seasoning

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

4 Tbsp balsamic vinegar, divided

1 lb green beans, trimmed

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss together potatoes, 2 Tbsp oil, and 1 tsp salt. Spread in a single layer on one side of a large rimmed baking sheet. Stir together beef, ⅓ cup ketchup, panko, milk, egg, Italian seasoning, and 1 tsp salt. Divide mixture into 12 portions. Shape each portion into a 4-inch mini loaf. Sprinkle cheese over 6 mini loaves. Top with remaining mini loaves, and shape into 6 (4x 2½-inch) loaves, pressing edges to seal. Arrange loaves in center of pan. Stir together brown sugar, 2 Tbsp vinegar, and ¾ cup ketchup. Spread mixture over loaves. Bake 15 minutes. Toss together green beans, 1 Tbsp oil, and 2 Tbsp vinegar. Place on other side of pan, and season with desired amount of salt and pepper. Bake 10 minutes longer.

Sheet Pan Sticky Chicken and Vegetables

Ingredients

¾ lb chicken tenderloins

1 (12-oz) pkg vegetable stir-fry medley

½ onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 Tbsp soy sauce

3 Tbsp brown sugar

2 Tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp Sriracha hot sauce

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together all ingredients in a large bowl. Spread in a single layer on a greased foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until chicken is done and vegetables are browned.

More information: emeals.com