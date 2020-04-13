Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 18 people

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least 18 people in Mississippi, Arkansas and Georgia, and dozens of people have been hospitalized.

Hundreds of homes have been damaged from Louisiana to the Carolinas. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency, saying “this is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter.”

The National Weather Service said the severe weather is now moving into the mid-Atlantic region.

Ten states have been under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches overnight and around 750,000 people are waking up without electricity.