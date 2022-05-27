AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Next week, South Carolinians will have a chance to vote early in the statewide primaries. It’s the first time many people in the Palmetto State will have a chance to vote early in an election.

“I have three issues,” Kathy Starkey told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “One is security and safety for our nation. One is safety locally, and then I’m concerned about inflation,” she added.

Voters like Starkey want to make their voices heard in this year’s South Carolina statewide primaries. “I’m thinking that our elected leader should come together and come to an agreement to get these gas prices down,” Harold Patterson added.

In addition to two weeks of early voting, there’s a new process for absentee voting. “Prior to this, if you voted prior to the general election, you had to have a reason to state a reason for voting,” city of Aiken Municipal Election Commission Chairman Richard Johnson, Jr. added.

The primaries will include contests for governor, state superintendent, S.C. House, and several county council seats in Aiken County. Republican Voters will also be asked three questions about registration by political parties, partisan school boards, and allocating damages when both parties are somewhat at fault. “I would suggest that they consider whatever questions are there are on the ballot,” Johnson added.

NewsChannel 6 spoke to several people concerned about veterans in the area and how those running will help the issue. “I’m very conscious of veterans and their service to the country and the way they just need a little more assistance,” Vicki Marchant said. “When they told me I was going to Vietnam, you know, I either go or go to jail. Now I go to get some medicine. Well, I can’t, you can’t get that. Why? You know? And I think what the problem was is because of the cost. So, you know, I think we need to work on that too,” Horace Sweat added.

You should also check your polling information due to possible changes with re-districting.

More information on times and locations is on SCVotes.ORG.