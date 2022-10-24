AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Monday is the first day of early voting in South Carolina. It’s the first general election that South Carolina in which voters are able to cast their ballots early without a reason.

While not as high profile as Georgia’s races, there are still several important seats up for grabs in South Carolina this election cycle.

Governor Henry McMaster, Senator Tim Scott and representative Joe Wilson are all defending their seats during this election. Voters also have to decide on two constitutional amendments.

Deputy Director of the Aiken County Voter Registration and Elections, Michael Bond, advises voters to come prepared.

“Not just knowing what’s on the ballot, but making sure your address is up to date. The more prepared you are before you go to vote, the less time you’re going to have to spend in line when you get there. So if somebody is not prepared, you know, it’s going to hold up the line and slow everything down for everybody else,” he explained.

Voters also have to pick the next State Superintendent of Education and Secretary of State.

Bond said it’s important to be informed about the candidates and the questions being asked before you cast your ballot.

“The constitutional amendment questions can be a little bit wordy in a sense. So if you kind of know what it’s about before you get there, you won’t have to stand there looking at the machines wondering and trying to figure out what this amendment’s about,” he said.

Early voting in South Carolina will take place October 24th through November 5th from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The General Election is on November 8th.

Early voting locations in the CSRA are as follows:

Aiken

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200, Aiken, SC 29801

North Augusta Public Safety: 501 W Five Notch Road, North Augusta, SC 29860

Allendale

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 158 McNair Street, Allendale, SC 29810

Bamberg

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1234 North Street, Bamberg, SC 29003

Brooker Center: 19 Maple Ave, Denmark, SC 29042

Barnwell

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 367 Fuldner Road, Barnwell, SC 29812

Blackville Community Center: 19464 Solomon Blatt Avenue, Blackville, SC 29817

Williston Town Hall: 13112 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853

Edgefield

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 210 Penn Street, Suite 1, Edgefield, SC 29824

McCormick

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 610 South Mine Street, McCormick, SC 29835

Saluda