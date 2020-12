GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) - Grovetown Department of Public Safety reports an armed robbery took place at La Guadalajara, located on the 100 block of Harlem-Grovetown Road. It happened around 5:45 p.m.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Christopher Garcia, was taken into custody and placed under arrest. The Grovetown Department Of Public Safety received assistance from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Department and the North Augusta Department Of Public Safety in apprehending Christopher Garcia.