BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — If you’re in Barnwell County and need emergency services, e-911 lines are still down.

If can call Bamberg County officials at 803-245-3000, if needed.

Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 6 that staff from Barnwell are helping with the call flow in Bamberg while lines are being repaired.

